Cat, guinea pig die in Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said a cat and guinea pig died in a house fire in Henrico County Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 5800 block of E. Rois Road for a report of a house fire around 4 p.m.

When crews arrived, they entered the home, but were forced out because of “extreme fire conditions,” officials said.

“Firefighters battled their way back into the home and brought the fire under control,”

Capt. Rob Rowley with Henrico Fire said.

No one was injured.

Officials are investigating what sparked the fire.