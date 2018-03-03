Thousands still without power as temps dip to near or below freezing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.-- Thousands of people across Central Virginia remain without power after a nor'easter brought very strong gusts to Virginia that downed trees and power lines on Friday.

More than 7,500 Dominion Energy customers were still without power as of 8 p.m. Saturday:

Charles City -- 63

Chesterfield -- 1,083

Colonial Heights -- 21

Goochland -- 320

Hanover -- 368

Henrico -- 2,231

New Kent -- 382

Powhatan -- 754

Richmond City -- 2,393

Dan Genest, a spokesman for Dominion Energy, said all the company's crews -- as well as 500 linemen from out-of-state -- have been deployed to repair lines.

“It starts with going out and assessing the damage, what’s broken and what needs to be fixed,” Genest said.

Crews plan to first restore electricity to "critical infrastructures."

“Fire department, police departments, hospitals and then after that... we get the most people back on the fastest,” Genest explained.

According to Dominion Energy's online outage center, officials estimated power would be restored by 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6 at the latest.

Woman without power: 'You’ll freeze'

Neighbors in a community off Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond were hopeful their power would be restored quickly since temperatures are forecast at near or below freezing Sunday morning.

“It’s warmer out here than it is in the house, because sitting in the house, you’ll freeze," Pamela Hall said.

Hall, who relies on a defibrillator to monitor her heart rate, said being without power is worrisome.

“With the WiFi being off, if my heart was to stop beating, I’m going to die,” Hall said.

Accordingly, Hall hopes her power is restored soon.

“We’re here and we have to look at our neighbor’s house behind us -- and we see lights," Hall said.

Here are some of the gusts from a few cities. For reference, severe thunderstorms have winds of 58 mph or higher, and hurricanes have winds of 74 mph or higher.