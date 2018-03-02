Thousands without power, some schools and roads closed due to wind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- More than 100,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power early Friday morning as strong wind blew across the Commonwealth.

More than 2,000 people lost power when wind knocked down power lines and sparked a transformer fire near Pouncey Tract Road and Twin Hickory Lake Drive. Pouncey Tract Road remains closed between Twin Hickory Lake Drive and Clerke Drive.

"Dominion Energy is on scene and estimates the road closure to last between six to seven hours," a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

The hardest hit region, at 5:30 a.m., appeared to be North Virginia where more than 70,000 customers were reported without power.

In Central Virginia, the outage number was around 6,000 customers.

The Shenandoah Valley/Western Piedmont region reported around 18,000 outages.

Several school systems have cancelled class on Friday due to the wind