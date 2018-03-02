One dead in Gilpin Court homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a homicide in the Gilpin Court community.

On scene, at St. Paul and Federal streets, CBS 6 reporter Laura French observed emergency crews working to save the life of as least one person.

She also observed police removing a child from the unit. From her vantage point, the child appeared to be unharmed.

A short while later, the male victim was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.