× Two fatally shot at Central Michigan University; gunman at large

Mt. Pleasant, Mich. — Authorities confirm two people were shot and killed Friday on Central Michigan University’s campus and the suspected gunman is still at large, reported WNEM.

Students on campus reported they received automated messages from the university just after 9 a.m. warning of shots fired near the fourth floor of Campbell Hall. The student dormitory is located on W. Broomfield Street.

Central Michigan University confirmed two people were killed at the campus hall. They are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation.

There are no additional injuries.

The campus is on lockdown and the suspect is still at large.

The person of interest is 19-year-old James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5’10” and 135 lbs. Mt. Pleasant Public Safety said he is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the hoodie, police said.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.

No photo of the suspect has been released at this time.

The suspect was last seen on the railroad tracks off central campus, sources told TV5.

“Those planning to come to campus today to pick up students for spring break should stay off campus until further notice. Please go to the Comfort Inn, 2424 S. Mission St. University staff will be on site to support the families,” the university said in a press release.

We’re told Friday was the final day before Spring Break for students.

Police are asking students to stay clear of the area.

Michigan State Police have choppers, canine crews, and Emergency Support Team resources on the scene.

Sacred Heart Academy is confirmed on lockdown.

Midland, Coleman, Meridian, and Bullock Creek Schools are all in secure mode.