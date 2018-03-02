× I-64 lanes reopen after tree falls on interstate

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. There is a two mile backup remaining. Continue to expect residual delays.

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — All eastbound lanes are closed along Interstate 64 east near mile marker 171 (two miles west of Ashland Road) due to a fallen tree, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A two-mile backup was reported at 3 p.m.

Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.