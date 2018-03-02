Sleeping child hurt when tree crashed into Chesterfield home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, Va. -- A child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Friday morning after a tree fell on him as he slept in his family's Chester home.

Rescue crews were called to the Cliffside Drive home at about 2 a.m. after strong wind gusts toppled the tree.

Those rescue crews pulled the child from the house and transported the child to the hospital.

A major nor’easter storm off the Virginia coast has resulted in a big increase in wind speeds.

Advisories and warnings have been issued for Friday into Saturday. Wind speeds will gradually decrease Saturday afternoon, and will be much lighter on Sunday.

