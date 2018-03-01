Unlocking the key to your child’s social, behavioral, and academic struggles with Brain Balance

Person in custody after missing Middlesex mother’s body found
RICHMOND, Va - Best-selling author and co-founder of Brain Balance Achievement Center, Dr. Robert Melillo shared how they help children live their best lives. Brain Balance offers a cutting-edge, drug-free approach to help children improve their ability to learn academically, socially and emotionally.

Hear more from Dr. Melillo at a FREE presentation:
“The Brain: Unlocking the Key to your Child’s Social, Behavioral, and Academic Struggles”
Thursday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth University
Temple Building, 901 West Main Street
Limited Seating! RSVP: (804) 553-9868

Brain Balance of Glen Allen Open House

Saturday, March 3 (12 p.m. - 2 p.m.) 9980 Brook Road
Parents should call 800-877-5500 or go online to http://www.BrainBalance.com