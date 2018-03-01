× Tiny Victory to open on W. Broad

RICHMOND, Va. — After years of hustling in the city’s pop-up restaurant scene, a veteran local chef is settling down with his first full-time brick-and-mortar location, reports RichmondBizSense.com.

Ian Merryman is preparing to open Tiny Victory in the former Yaki space at 506 W. Broad St.

“I’ve been busting my hump to really make a name for myself in the local dining scene, and to really get to this next level,” Merryman said. “This is a personal victory for me … so it seemed fitting to call the restaurant Tiny Victory.”

Merryman will operate the 1,170-square-foot, 46-seat venture with his partner Devon Halbert, who will oversee the front of the house.

Halbert has previously helped Merryman coordinate Jackdaw, his brand of pop-ups that launched three years ago serving Filipino-inspired dishes and cocktails.

Tiny Victory is targeting a late spring or early summer debut, Merryman said, pending city approval and ABC licensing.

Nathan Hughes, Veronica Wiles and Robert Hensley with Sperity Real Estate Ventures represented the landlord in the lease.

Merryman said Tiny Victory will give him space to incorporate and expand upon Jackdaw’s menu.

“For so long I’ve had to use other peoples’ kitchens, so it’s going to be refreshing to have my own space,” he said.

