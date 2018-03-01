RICHMOND, Va – Sweet Leanne Fletcher ended out show on a sweet note. Fruit and chocolate pair great together and Leanne walked us through the steps on creating her delicious Raspberry Chocolate Torte. You can enjoy more of Leanne’s creations at Big Herm’s Kitchen in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

Sweet Leanne’s Raspberry Chocolate Torte

Ingredients:

4 ounces each of dark chocolate and semi-sweet chocolate, chopped fine

1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon instant espresso powder

1 ¾ cups sliced almonds

¼ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon table salt

5 large eggs

¾ cup sugar

½ cup seedless raspberry jam

Chocolate Ganache Glaze

5 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, chopped fine

½ cup whipping cream

Directions:

FOR THE CAKE:

Pre-heat oven to 325 degrees. Line bottom of two 9-inch-wide by 2-inch-high round cake pans with parchment paper.

Melt chocolate and butter in large heatproof bowl in microwave, stirring occasionally until smooth.

Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

Stir in vanilla and espresso powder.

Finely grind 1 cup of almonds.

Add flour and salt and continue to process until combined.

In mixer beat eggs until almost doubled in volume, about 3 minutes.

Slowly add sugar until thoroughly combined. Gently fold chocolate mixture in egg mixture. Sprinkle half almond-flour mixture over chocolate-egg mixture and gently whisk until just combined.

Sprinkle in remaining almond-flour mixture and gently whisk until just combined.

Divide batter between cake pans.

Bake until center is firm about 14 to 16 minutes. Cool completely in pan, about 30 minutes.

TO ASSEMBLE TORTE:

Spread raspberry jam onto the bottom cake layer.

Top with second cake layer

FOR THE GLAZE: Melt chocolate and cream in medium heatproof bowl in microwave, stirring occasionally until smooth.

Remove from heat and gently whisk until very smooth.

Pour glaze onto center of assembled cake. Use spatula to spread glaze evenly over top of cake, letting it flow down sides. Reserve ¼ cup for raspberries.

Gently press almonds on to the cake sides with other hand.

Freeze for 15-20 mins.​