× Spotsylvania and Stafford schools closed Friday due to ‘high winds’

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Spotsylvania and Stafford County Public Schools will be closed Friday, March 2 due to dangerously high sustained winds.

Spotsylvania schools said the high winds will make for dangerous bus travel, possible downed trees and power lines, and power outages.

A significant and long-duration wind event is expected early Friday morning through Saturday. Wind gusts in the Richmond Metro Area and surrounding counties will range from 45 to 50 mph, with 50 to 60 mph wind gusts in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, according to meteorologist Zach Daniel.

All Stafford County Public Schools employees are on a Code 1, which means only essential personnel report to work. Spotsylvania schools 12-month employees are on a Code 1.

For more closings and delays, click here.