Sound The Alarm! It’s Illegal Thursday

RICHMOND, Va – Big Herm Baskerville’s sizzling pecan encrusted chicken was on the “Virginia This Morning” menu. It’s perfect to add to your recipe collection . The studio smelled so good, even CBS 6 Meteorologist Tom Patton came in for a taste test. You can visit Big Herm at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond at at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175

Big Herm’s Pecan Encrusted Chicken

Ingredients

6-8 chicken tenders

1 teaspoon salt, pepper and sugar each

1 cup panko bread crumbs

½ cup chopped pecans

2 tablespoons parsley flakes

½ teaspoon salt

½ pepper

6 oz Greek plain yogurt

3 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

Between pieces of plastic wrap or waxed paper, place each chicken tender down; gently pound each one. Season with salt, pepper and sugar.

In shallow dish, mix bread crumbs, pecans, parsley, salt and pepper.

In another shallow dish, place pounded chicken down. Spread yogurt over chicken and rub on both sides.

Next coat the chicken with crumb mixture.

In skillet, heat oil over medium heat until hot. Cook chicken in oil 3-5 minutes, turning once, until chicken is cooked completely.

Serve over a salad