RICHMOND, Va – It’s party time! The Richmond Flying Squirrels are getting ready for the 2018 season. Nutzy, Todd “Parney” Parnell and Megan Angstadt stopped by to invite everyone down to Nutzy’s Block Party Saturday March 3rd from 11am to 2pm at The Diamond. Don’t forget the season opener is Friday, April 13th. Former Braves star Fred McGriff will throw out the first pitch.

