Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving charged in crash that left 1 injured

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Sheriff Antionette V. Irving has been charged after being involved in a crash while driver her sheriff’s cruiser Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond Police said the accident happened around 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of North Third and East Main streets.

A Chevrolet Sonic sedan crashed into the driver’s side of Irving’s sheriff’s cruiser.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Chevrolet’s airbag deployed during the crash.

Irving, who was uninjured, has been charged with disregarding a red light, according to Richmond Police Spokeswoman Koury Wilson.