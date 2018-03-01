× O’Toole’s Restaurant and Irish Pub expands to Midlothian

RICHMOND, Va. — After a half-century serving up pints in the Southside, a mainstay of the Forest Hill dining scene is bringing its Irish flair to Midlothian and eyeing further expansion, reports RichmondBizSense.com.

O’Toole’s Restaurant and Irish Pub, in business on Forest Hill Avenue since 1966, is preparing to add a second location in the Charter Colony Shopping Center at 13911 Midlothian Turnpike.

The restaurant is set to take 5,400 square feet next door to Marco’s Pizza in the retail center formerly anchored by a Martin’s grocery store. Other restaurant tenants include Moe’s Southwest Grill and Jimmy John’s.

O’Toole’s owner John O’Toole said the deal has been two years in the making.

“I thought it was time to expand,” O’Toole said. “We’ve been here in Forest Hill for a long time, and this seemed like the next step for us.”

O’Toole plans to invest up to $700,000 to upfit the space, funded mostly with a small business loan secured through SunTrust Bank.

Brokers Matthew Mullett and Palmer Wilkins with Dodson Commercial represented O’Toole’s in the lease agreement. Jim Ashby and Richard Thalhimer with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the landlord.

The Charter Colony location will seat about 160 and is set to employ 60 full- and part-time people, O’Toole said.

