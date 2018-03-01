× Body found near missing mother’s home

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — A body has been discovered about two miles from the home of missing Middlesex mother TerriLynn St. John, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

A person has been taken into custody in connection to the death, those sources added.

The body, discovered Thursday morning, has not yet officially been identified by investigators.

The body was found covered with leaves and brier bushes along Barricks Mill Road in Pine Top, Virginia, Crime Insider sources indicated.

The location is about two miles from St. John’s Mill Wharf Road home.

Additional information is expected to be released at a media briefing later Thursday.

The Search for TerriLynn

The search for St. John, the 23-year-old mother of two, was to resume Thursday morning.

The search for St. John began shortly after family members were notified St. John never showed up for work Tuesday morning.

When relatives went to her home to check on her, they discovered her children — ages three and one — unharmed, but home alone.

Family members said they believed St. John struggled with someone in her front yard, near her car, around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“They looked through the woods and you could definitely tell there has been a struggle beside my daughter’s car,” her father Terry St. John said. “Jewelry was all around, like it had been broken off, her cell phone was found in the bushes.”

Investigators hope someone was up early Tuesday morning, noticed something unusual, and will call in a tip.

“We’re hoping someone can come up and say something that they did not think about at the time,” Sampson said. “This is a tight community. Our community works together.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office at 804-758-5600. Witnesses can send news tips here.