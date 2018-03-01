Police identify man with machete, killed by police after chase on I-64

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have identified the man fatally shot by officers following a pursuit Thursday morning on Interstate 64 in Henrico.

Timothy M. Gray, 40, of Richmond, was wanted by Richmond Police for an alleged February 19 incident involving strangulation and sexual battery, CBS 6 has learned.

Gray was shot and killed by police after he failed to stop when a Capital Area Regional Task Force member attempted to pull him over near the Glenside Drive exit on I-64.

The incident, which began shortly after 10 a.m., continued onto I-95 and then eastbound on I-64, according to police.

The vehicle 40-year-old Timothy Gray was driving ultimately crashed all the way on the other side of Henrico on I-64 near Highland Springs.

Crime Insider Sources said Gray got out with a machete and approached the officers.

A spokesperson for Virginia State Police said the officers shot him, and he died at the scene.

Two of the Fugitive Task Force members, a Virginia State Police Special Agent and a U.S. Marshal fired shots at Gray, according to Virginia State Police. In accordance with Virginia State Police policy, the Virginia State Police Special Agent involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

No police officers were hurt during the incident.

CBS 6 looked up Gray's criminal record and discovered he was found guilty of malicious wounding in New Kent in 1997, and attempted unlawful wounding in Richmond in 2005.

Crime Insider Sources said that in the Richmond incident Gray ran at an ex-girlfriend with a knife in Shockoe Bottom and stabbed her jacket but did not break her skin.

Crime Insider Sources also said that the man was a football standout at New Kent High School before succumbing to an injury.

CBS 6 visited Gray's father's home Thursday night, and he told us "no comment."

