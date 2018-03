× Man killed in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – A man was killed early Thursday morning in a house fire in Chesterfield County.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 300 block of Glenpark Ln around 1:30 a.m. When the first crews arrived, they could see flames fully engulfing the house.

Investigators say the fire started on the first floor and quickly spread throughout the home.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.