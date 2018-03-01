Potentially damaging wind prompts Virginia warnings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong nor’easter storm will move from the Virginia coast up to off the New England coast. As the storm deepens, winds across the Commonwealth will increase later Thursday through Friday. Gusts could exceed 45 mph in the metro, over 50 mph at the coast, over 55 mph across far northern Virginia, and over 60 mph in the mountains.

The metro and southern Virginia are under a wind advisory, and there’s a high wind warning for most other areas.

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday with highs in the lower 50s. A passing shower is possible at the coast and in northern Virginia.

Gusty winds will continue Saturday, but wind speeds will gradually decrease a bit as the day progresses.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with morning lows in the lower 30s and afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

Sunday will be sunny with morning lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s, making it the first time Richmond International Airport will hit freezing in over three weeks. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Next week will feature highs in the low/mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s/lower 30s the first half of next week, followed by some slightly cooler weather at the end of the week. The next chance for some showers will be Tuesday into early Wednesday.