9Round fitness center opening in Libbie Mill-Midtown development

HENRICO, Va. — A former ecology professor and Mary Washington alum is bringing a brand of kickboxing-rooted fitness centers to Libbie Mill, reports RichmondBizSense.com.

Franchisee Jessica Braswell signed a lease for a 9Round location at 4900 Libbie Mill East Blvd., in Gumenick Properties’ Libbie Mill-Midtown development. It will be the national chain’s fourth location in the region.

Divaris Real Estate’s Harrison Hall and Peter Vick represented 9Round in lease negotiations for the 1,100-square-foot space. Braswell said she aims to open the gym within about a month.

9Round offers 30-minute, high-intensity interval workouts with roots in kickboxing training. Braswell said the name refers to the nine rounds that make up the gym’s daily workouts.

“You spend 3 minutes doing each round, with 30 seconds of rest in between,” Braswell said. “The idea is time is of the essence. When people say why they don’t work out, the No. 1 answer is always time.”

