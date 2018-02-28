University of Richmond to build new basketball training and performance facility

RICHMOND, Va. — The University of Richmond announced Wednesday that a new training and performance facility will be built for the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Thanks to a $7.5 million lead gift from 1986 alumni Paul and Anne-Marie Queally, the university is halfway to its fundraising goal of $15 million to build the facility.

Construction on the facility, which will be named The Queally Athletics Center, is expected to begin in late spring 2019 following the completion of the successful fundraising effort.

The facility is expected to be completed by fall of 2020.

“The impact of Paul and Anne-Marie Queally is evident across our campus, from our business school, to our enrollment management and career services efforts, to our athletics program,” said University of Richmond President Ronald A. Crutcher. “The constant across all of Paul and Anne-Marie’s philanthropy is a profound dedication to our students, who with this most recent gift, will continue to benefit from the remarkable generosity of these two dedicated alumni.”

The training and performance facility will be located near the Robins Center and will include academic support areas for the student-athletes.

“We wholeheartedly thank Paul and Anne-Marie for this transformative gift to our basketball programs,” said Chris Mooney, head men’s basketball coach.

The building will also feature sports medicine and nutritional facilities, strength and conditioning areas, a full-sized practice gym, coach’s offices and team locker rooms.

Mooney said the facility will greatly enhance the experience of the student-athletes and will help show potential recruits their “commitment to excellence on and off the court.”