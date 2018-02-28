Trey Songz sends 100 Petersburg students to see ‘Black Panther’

PETERSBURG, Va. – Petersburg native Trey Songz is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Black Panther” Challenge by sending 100 students from his hometown to see the record-breaking movie.

Songz bought tickets and snacks for 100 Petersburg students to view Marvel’s “Black Panther” at a local movie theater.

The Grammy nominated singer and songwriter made it happen through his Angels with Heart Foundation.

The students who got to see the movie include members of the Petersburg Boys and Girls Club, members of the Let’s Move After School Program, and students-athletes from Petersburg High School’s boys basketball, girls basketball and girls softball teams.

“We are forever appreciative of Angels with Heart for their ongoing support of our young population here in Petersburg,” said Tami Yerby, Director of Parks & Recreation and Volunteerism Coordinator.

The “Black Panther” Challenge is a global movement that encourages people to launch their own fundraisers to fund raise money to send children from underprivileged backgrounds to the movie for free.

In just its second week, “Black Panther” has already surpassed $740 million at the global box office. The film is expected to pass $1 billion globally.