‘Suspicious’ fire destroys Chesterfield home
CHESTERFIELD, Va – Chesterfield firefighters are investigating the cause of a early morning house fire Wednesday.
Police received a call before 1:30 a.m. for a suspicious person breaking into vehicles along Millcrest Terrace. Officers found a trash can on fire on one of the walking trails close to the area and then discovered a vacant three story house full engulfed in flames.
A neighbor tells CBS 6 that he saw a man about 6′, wearing tan pants and a dark hoodie leaving the area. Officers searched the wooded line behind the houses but could not find the suspect.