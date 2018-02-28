× ‘Suspicious’ fire destroys Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD, Va – Chesterfield firefighters are investigating the cause of a early morning house fire Wednesday.

Police received a call before 1:30 a.m. for a suspicious person breaking into vehicles along Millcrest Terrace. Officers found a trash can on fire on one of the walking trails close to the area and then discovered a vacant three story house full engulfed in flames.

Millcrest Terrace Update: Officers responded to Millcrest Ter. for a Larceny From Auto investigation & first discovered a fire in a trash can on a trail & then came upon the structure fire. Vacant house. No injuries & no arrests. Unknown if incidents are connected at this time. pic.twitter.com/WNsnyJuGFC — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) February 28, 2018

A neighbor tells CBS 6 that he saw a man about 6′, wearing tan pants and a dark hoodie leaving the area. Officers searched the wooded line behind the houses but could not find the suspect.