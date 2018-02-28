RICHMOND, Va. —

RVA’s largest home show is back at The Richmond Raceway Complex March 2-4, Richmond Home + Garden Show Presented by Woodfin features over 250 exhibitors, stars from HGTV’s Flip or Flop Vegas, Outdoor Oasis, Barkitecture Village, Backyard Bar& more This exciting three-day event offers attendees an easy, interactive way to shop, compare, and save with hundreds of experts in remodeling, kitchen and bath, gardening, outdoor spaces, and more all gathered under one roof.

Exhibitors include the Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity – “Easy & Affordable Upcycle Ideas”, Fred Astaire Dance Studio Richmond will teach attendees some new dance moves and hold a live performance, the Outdoor Oasis is a beautifully designed landscape feature that guests are able to walk through and explore and the Backyard Bar will offer guests a chance to take a break from the show and enjoy a tasty beverage while checking out the latest trends in storage sheds and patios spaces. And ladies make sure to check out She Sheds and Barkitecture Village will feature eight Doggie Dream Houses that were donated by the Henrico Humane Society.

Show hours: Friday, March 2, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, March 3, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, March 4, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. A special promo code is available for CBS 6 viewers. Viewers can purchase tickets at and enter promo code “CBS6” to save 50% on their tickets! For more information click here. Adult admission is $8 and attendees 12 and younger get free entry. Parking is free