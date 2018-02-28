Rams fall, Spiders roll in home finales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Wednesday night's sportscast:

George Mason's Ian Boyd tipped in an Otis Livingston miss with less than a second remaining to give the Patriots an 81-80 win at VCU, their first win at the Siegel Center in 7 years.

VCU senior Justin Tillman earned his 15th double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Mike'l Simms led the Rams with 20, including 6 3-pointers.

But Mason got 26 from Livingston and Goanar Mar to improve to 9-8 in A-10 play and a tie for the coveted fourth place position with one game remaining.

VCU drops to 16-14, and 8-9 in conference and eliminated themselves from a top four finish.

The Richmond Spiders had four players in double figures led by Grant Golden's 26 points in their 90-65 dismantling of UMass. Nick Sherod added 19 while De'Monte Buckingham and Jacob Gilyard pitched in 13 each.

The Spiders improve to 10-19 overall and 8-9 in the A-10.

Richmond will close out their season at George Mason on Saturday while VCU travels to Fordham in a game you can see on CBS 6 at 2pm.