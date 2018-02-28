Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers unveil new app to submit crime tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers has unveiled a new way for residents to anonymously submit crime tips and report crimes using your smartphone.

The new mobile app and website, P3 Tips, is now available and for free downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

P3 stands for Public, Police and Private Sector – the three key elements of the Crime Stoppers network.

“This new app provides flexibility for submitters who now have the option of providing a new tip, updating an existing tip or simply calling the hotline with the touch of a screen,” said a police spokesperson. “It will allow for more dialogue between Crime Stoppers staff and tipsters, and offers the ability to upload video, photos, screen shots and audio files.”

All tips are anonymous, and in some cases, submissions may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

“It enhances our ability to push out the reward notification to those users to hopefully reward them for that information,” said Detective Benjamin Toderico with Crime Stoppers.

Detectives with Crime Stoppers say they hope this new tool will help them connect more with the public and create a better feeling of safety.

“We can’t be everywhere in the community at once and that is a huge asset to improve the community for everybody,” said Toderico.

Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers is comprised of seven localities: Richmond, Henrico, Hanover, Goochland, New Kent, Charles City, and Caroline.

Police say there are three ways to submit crime and safety tips:

Download the P3 Tips app to your Apple or Android device which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

By phone at (804) 780-1000

Visit the P3 Tips website.