“John and Jen” Hits The Stage

RICHMOND, Va – HATTheatre’s latest offering, “John and Jen” is a musical that you will enjoy that’s part of the Acts of Faith Festival. Star actors Georgia Rogers Farmer and Chris Hester performed one of the songs from the show and they sat down with director Doug Schneider to share a preview of what audiences can expect to see when the curtain rises Friday, March 2nd with continued performances through March 17-th. All shows will be held at their home location 1124 Westbriar Drive. For a complete schedule, visit http://www.hattheatre.org​