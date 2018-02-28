February 2018: 6th warmest February on record

RICHMOND, Va. — After some bitterly cold weather in January, February ended up being a very mild month. There were some cold temperatures, but the majority of the days had temperatures above normal. Temperatures peaked on the 21st with a high of 80°.

The month averaged out to be about 7° above normal, making it the sixth warmest February on record. The average high was 59° and the average low was 37°.

In terms of precipitation, we had a lot of days with rain, but the amounts were very light. The month totaled about two inches of liquid, which was 0.72″ below normal.

There was no measurable snowfall during the month, which normally sees a little over three inches of snow. There have been quite a few Februaries on record that were snow-free.

The outlook for the next couple of weeks is for more stable temperatures with less frequent major swings. Temperatures may average near or slightly below normal.

