× 18-year-old questioned, detained for suspicious fires in Brandermill: Crime Insider

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old Clover Hill High School student has been questioned and to this point detained for several suspicious fires in the Brandermill area of Chesterfield County, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Those sources say the teen has confessed to setting a few fires, but sources didn’t want to single out which ones, with fear of compromising the ongoing investigation.

There have been multiple suspicious fires in the Brandermill area over the last week.

The first two fires were Sunday night and early Monday morning at the Wilton Square at Brandermill shopping center on Genito Road.

Both fires were ruled arson by Chesterfield Fire officials.

Wednesday morning, a “suspicious” fire destroyed a vacant Brandermill home. Lt. James Elmore told CBS 6 the fire could be part of an even bigger investigation.

“We are considering that to be an arson fire as well, we haven’t connected them at this point, but that is definitely something that our investigators will look into,” explained Elmore.

CBS 6 has identified the 18-year-old but are waiting on Chesterfield officials to release his name.

Crime Insider sources say detectives are trying to figure out if anyone else is involved.