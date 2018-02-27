Warm Water Bath Maple Glazed Turkey

RICHMOND, Va – Executive Chef Scott Hoyland was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen showing us how you can do a sous vide at home! The method is basically cooking the meat in a water bath. He prepared a succulent maple glazed turkey breast. Then he finished the meal with a personal sized apple pie made in the lid of a mason jar.

http://www.bluetalonbistro.com​

Chef Scott Hoyland’s Culture Cafe Simple Maple Glazed Breast of Turkey (serves 4-6)

Ingredients

1 ea Raw Turkey Breast – boneless

1/2 cup Root Beer 1/2 cup Maple Syrup

1 tsp. Freshly Grated Ginger

4 Tbsp.

Unsalted Butter

Sea Salt

Freshly Ground

Black Pepper

Directions

Heat crock pot full of water to 160F. Season the turkey breast with salt & pepper and place in large zip lock bag, leaving the bag open. Add root beer, ginger, butter and maple syrup to bag. Lower the bag slowly into the preheated crock pot. The pressure of the water will force the air out of the top of the bag. Once the air is forced out, seal the bag and submerge. Cover the crock pot with the lid and cook for 3 hours on high setting (check temperature on your crockpot to ensure that is stays above 150F and below 200F. Adjust temp if needed)

Chef Scott Hoyland’s Culture Cafe Mason Jar Lid Apple Pie (serves 12)

Ingredients

12 ea Small Local Apples – cored & cut into 1/4s

1 cup All Purpose Flour 1 cup Eggs – lightly whisked

1 ea Pie Dough – commercial brand or your favorite “1-2-3” recipe

3 Tbsp Unsalted Butter

1/2 cup Dark Brown Sugar

1/4 tsp Vanilla Extract Sea Salt

12 ea Mason Jar Lids – rings and covers

Directions Slice apples into 1/2 inch slices, toss with brown sugar and a pinch of salt and sautee in 2 Tbsp butter until soft & caramelized. Remove and chill. Prepare the dough – rolling into a thin sheet. Cut the dough into circles that are 2” wider than the Mason Jar lids and press the dough into the lids. Fill with the chilled apples and top with another thinly rolled sheet of dough, pinching together with the bottom dough, Trim the excess and brush the tops with melted butter. Bake in a pre-heated 350F over for approximately 10 minutes or until golden brown.