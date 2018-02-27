× Richmond named one of the ‘10 Coolest U.S. Cities to Visit’ by Forbes.com

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond has been named one of ‘The 10 Coolest U.S. Cities to Visit in 2018’ by Forbes.com.

Whether it’s craft beer, local restaurants, or small businesses, Richmond has made quite the impression on Tom Marchant, the co-founder and owner of Black Tomato, an award-winning and world-renown travel company.

Marchant calls Richmond “buzzing with young energy and signature southern charm.”

He went on to say Richmond’s culinary offerings are “cutting-edge and reason enough to visit, with new restaurants popping up all the time.”

Marchant specifically mentioned Shagbark and Saison as must-dine restaurants in the River City. He also highlighted Scotts Addition craft beer scene, including the Veil Brewing Company.

He also recommended a stay at the Jefferson Hotel for opulence or Quirk Hotel for a more boutique setting.

“Richmond is effortlessly stylish, and for one of the most expertly curated men’s, women’s and home stores in the country, Need Supply continues to set the bar very high,” he added.

Richmond joins city’s like Savannah (Ga.), San Antonio, Louisville, Philadelphia, and Lancaster (Pa.) on the 2018 list.

