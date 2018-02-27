Police identify Chesterfield man found dead after hours-long standoff

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the Chesterfield County man who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a hours-long standoff with law enforcement last week.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Darryl T. Montgomery.

The incident started about 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, when police responded to a home in the 12100 block of Timber Trail Drive, near Bailey Bridge Road, for a domestic assault.

Officers were told that the suspect fled to a neighbor’s house, where he reportedly kicked in the front door and fired a weapon, then fled back to his own home.

“Officers initiated contact with Montgomery and learned there was a second adult male in the residence. Officers spent several hours attempting to get Montgomery to exit the residence. During this time, officers could hear a weapon being discharged inside the residence,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Eventually, the second adult male exited the residence unharmed. Officers continued to speak with Montgomery, requesting he exit the residence. At one point, the officers heard a weapon discharge inside the residence and no longer had contact with Montgomery.”

The standoff ended when officers entered the home just before 1 a.m. and discovered Montgomery deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

