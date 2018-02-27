Hanover school bus rear-ended by truck, no students hurt

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Multiple students were aboard a Hanover County school that was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say the crash happened on Route 1 around 3:30 p.m. after the school bus was rear ended by a work truck.

There were 11 students on board the bus from Henry Clay and John Gandy Elementary schools.

The students are being checked out on the scene, but school officials say there are no injuries.

School officials say they are in the process of contacting parents and arranging for alternative transportation for the students.

The driver of the truck has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash occurred on Route 1, about two miles north of Ashland.

