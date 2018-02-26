Richmond’s cup runneth over with wine events this week

RICHMOND, Va. — It seems wine is on the menu for the next week in Richmond.

In the next two weeks, there are some big (ticketed and non-ticketed) events to get you a bit boozy.

Kicking off Tuesday, February 27 with a sold-out dinner at Shagbark and a wine dinner collaboration with Early Mountain Vineyards and Southbound, the almost sold-out Virginia Wine Expo has changed things up a bit this year.

For those familiar with the Expo, the event had been a daily affair on Saturday with a walk-around tasting.

This year, the event, sponsored by Publix, has moved from the Richmond Convention Center to the new Main Street Train Station and will separate the two days in three (3) three-hour blocks for attendees.

On Saturday, the first segment will run from 1 to 4 p.m. (VIP admission starts at noon), and the second, from 7 to 10 p.m. (VIP admission starts at 6 p.m.).

About 380 wines will be available for tasting. Also, for the first time in the event’s history, premium spirits will also be available for tasting.

Jason Tesauro, chief sommelier for Barboursville Vineyards, has been attending (and working) the event since its inception, 11 years ago. Tesauro lauded the change of location.

“The train station is a vibrant hub of wow,” Tesauro said.

On Saturday and Sunday, multiple opportunities to learn more about the grape with Richmond’s sommeliers and winemakers take place in the form of small seminars.

Talk with Bartholomew Broadbent, of Broadbent Selections while he leads you on New Zealand and Australian wines. Or mingle with Jay Youmans, Advanced Level Sommelier, Owner and Education Director for The Capital Wine School in Washington, DC. while he walks you through the Virginia’s Top Twelve Award winning wines.

The expo runs till March 4.

Prices vary per event, and Grand Tasting tickets cost $55 to $80 each. Package deals are also available.

Also, on Tuesday, the 2018 Virginia Governor’s Cup Gala will be held.

Over 40 world-class judges came together (including Broadbent mentioned above) to taste just over 440 Virginia Wines from 100 Virginia Wineries. The highest 12 ranking red & white wines will comprise the Governor’s Case and will be highlighted with all gold medal winners.

The Governor’s Cup winner will be announced at the event.

If you can’t make it to the almost sold-out Expo or to the Gala, there is a third wine event!

Try a new wine at Lidl this weekend. Yes, Lidl, the German grocery store.

The global grocer is holding an Italian Wine Fair starting March 1, 2018 to feature 19 premium, exclusive to Lidl Italian wines.

The wines are selected by Adam Lapierre, one of only 350 Masters of Wine in the world. Lapierre tasted these wines with the goal of giving customers the opportunity to experience some of Italy’s favorite varietals outside of boutique wines stores– such as Nero d’Avola and Greco di Tufo.

Most of the wine featured will have a price tag of less than $10. Recently, Lidl took home one of 14 Gold Medals in the International Wine Challenge, the “Oscars of the wine world.”