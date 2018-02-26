× VCU responds to report about former head coach Will Wade

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin issued a statement Monday regarding a report from Yahoo sports Sunday night, claiming the NCAA is looking into the recent recruiting of former Rams head coach Will Wade.

The report, citing unnamed sources, said the NCAA has been working on this for the past six months, and initially became interested in Wade’s recruiting shortly after he was hired at LSU in March 2017.

Wade’s incoming recruiting class at LSU has been ranked as the third best in the nation by Rivals.com.

LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva told Yahoo Sports his office has had no contact with the NCAA about Wade’s recruiting as of yet.

The report also claimed the NCAA’s information gathering covers part of Wade’s time as head coach at VCU.

On Monday, VCU released this statement concerning the report:

“At VCU we believe in operating at a high level and do not compromise when it comes to integrity in any aspect of our department.

As such, the Department of Athletics has conducted a thorough review of all of our compliance records and all information we have pertaining to our men’s basketball program.

We have found no evidence of any wrongdoing. We owe it to our alumni, donors and fans to win with honor, and we will continue to do our due diligence and operate with the utmost integrity in the future. In addition, VCU has not been contacted by the NCAA.”

