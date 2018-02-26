× Tijuana Flats and Habit Burger coming soon to Midlothian

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — With their first Richmond-area locations already in the works, a pair of national chain restaurants is biting into Midlothian, reports RichmondBizSense.com.

Tijuana Flats and Habit Burger Grill are planning to fill a proposed 5,700-square-foot shopping center at 11309 Midlothian Turnpike in Midlothian, according to plans filed with Chesterfield County.

The new retail center will be constructed between Wendy’s and Pier One Imports on a 1.7-acre parking lot outparcel owned by Target, which has a store next door.

Florida-based Interface Properties, a retail development firm with holdings across the Southeast, is building the proposed strip center.

Tijuana Flats would take about 2,800 square feet, plans show, while Habit Burger would take the remaining space that includes a drive-thru.

The project is awaiting approval from the county.

A sign advertising the site by Arlington-based Next Realty announced Habit Burger would open during the summer.

Lindsey Barden, a broker/owner of Dark Horse Commercial Real Estate, handled the Tijuana Flats lease. Barden has been retained by the Tex-Mex chain to grow its base in metro Richmond.

The Midlothian location will be Tijuana Flats’ third in the area, adding to locations in the works at Willow Lawn and West Broad Marketplace in Short Pump. It also operates a restaurant in Virginia Beach and 120 others across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

