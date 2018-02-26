Man in Sheetz bathroom ‘unusually long’ time wanted for Chesterfield crime

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have asked for help to identify a man wanted for indecent exposure.

“An employee of the Sheetz on East Hundred Road [in Chesterfield] was cleaning the men’s restroom. He realized a man had been in one of the stalls for an unusually long period of time, and noticed the man was up against the front of the stall looking outward,” a spokesperson for Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crimesolvers said. “When the employee attempted to check the man’s welfare, the man came out of the stall with his pants down, exposed himself to the employee and made a comment that caused the employee to immediately seek out the store’s manager.”

The man, described as a 50-year-old, unshaven black male wearing a gray sweat suit, black shirt and a ball cap, left the store and rode off on a bike, police said.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 20.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.