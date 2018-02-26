Police seek information on man spotted outside Richmond homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have asked for help identifying a man seen on security video attempting to break into vehicles parked in the Stonewall Court Neighborhood, off Grove Avenue, in Richmond's Near West End.

"Sometime within the past seven days, surveillance video shows an unknown male attempting to open doors of two vehicles in an attempt to steal items in the 300 block of Oak Lane," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Third Precinct Detectives are investigating to determine if this person is possibly related to other theft from motor vehicle incidents."

Police called the person of interest a white male wearing a beanie or stocking-style hat, with a dark-colored jacket, slim fitting pants, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Sandlin at 804-646-1010, Detective Sullivan at 804-646-1950, or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.