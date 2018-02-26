Let Fleet Feet Sports help you gear up for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Jeff Wells, Owner of Fleet Feet Sports, shared some helpful advice on the proper gear and footwear needed for training and running a race. Fleet Feet Sports is the official running retail partner of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K.



On March 19, both Fleet Feet Sports locations on Patterson Avenue and in Short Pump will host 'Gear Up Day'. The event will feature a shoe clinic, advice on running gear from staff experts and in-store discounts. The event will go from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.



For all the details visit www.fleetfeetrichmond.com



Sign up for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k happening Saturday, April 14. For more information you can call (804) 285-9495 or visit www.sportsbackers.org

