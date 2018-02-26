HUD denies Henrico County deputy manager’s FOIA request

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. -- If Henrico County Deputy County Manager Doug Middleton was frustrated before, he's even more exasperated now.

Back in January, Middleton posted a sign on his office door alerting folks to the number of days it had been since he submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

He finally got a response more than 100 days after submitting the request, but it was not what he wanted to hear.

The feds denied his request for information.

Middleton wants to see documents, drawings and plans related to the scope of work proposed by the new owner of the now beleaguered section 8 housing complex formerly known as Essex Village.

Middleton said that because the new owner expressed interest in receiving tax credits to improve the complex, he needs the county to support the tax credits.

"So, obviously we would be interested in supporting that, but we want to make sure we know what he actually told HUD he was going to do, and then we put documents in place to ensure that is going to happen," Middleton said. "This is not something you can just do on the basis of a person giving you their word."

In their interim response to Middleton, HUD said they denied his request because it contained a package submitted to the agency that is currently under agency review and pending agency decision.

Middleton said that does not make sense since HUD already approved the sale of the property to the new owner, so what he is asking for must have already been approved.

Middleton said he will appeal the agency's decision.

CBS 6 reached out to HUD for comment, and a spokesperson said they are checking into the issue for us.