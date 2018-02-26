× Hazmat crews respond to overturned tanker on Route 10 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Hazmat crews are on the scene after a tanker overturned on E. Hundred Road (Route 10) in Chesterfield County Monday evening.

There is no word what the tanker spilled, but investigators are calling the incident a Hazmat situation.

Chesterfield Police and Fire and EMS also responded to the crash scene.

The crash has closed all lanes on Route 10 in both directions near Enon Church Road. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route until further notice. Expect delays.

Chesterfield SGT. J.R. Lamb says the road is expected to be closed for most of the night.