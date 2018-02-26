× Man wanted for assaulting 14-year-old girl in Chesterfield park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a Chesterfield park.

The alleged incident happened at Ettrick Park, located at 20400 Laurel Road, on Friday, Feb. 23, according to police.

The teen was reportedly running on a trail between 4 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. when an unknown man approached her from behind, grabbed her and pulled her to the ground.

Police said the victim was able to fight off the suspect and escape by fleeing on Laurel Road in the direction of Dupuy Road. The girl was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-40s with a dark complexion and a grey, patchy beard. His appearance was described as “dirty and ragged.”

He was seen wearing a black beanie, a navy-blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt and dirty blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.