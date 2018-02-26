× Be on the lookout: She’s missing; he’s wanted for murder

STAUNTON, Va. — A Staunton man is wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of his fiancee.

Orion Jeffrey Painter, 22, is considered armed and dangerous, according to Staunton Police.

Investigators said Painter shot 37-year-old Melanie Wade on Friday, February 23. She died the next day at the hospital, police said.

Wade and Painter were engaged, according to both Wade and Painter’s Facebook pages.

Police have not yet released details into the motive behind Friday afternoon’s shooting, nor why they named Painter a suspect.

Painter was described as a white male, approximately 6’00” and 220 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

While police look for Painter, they are also searching for 60-year-old Deborah Ann Bennett.

She is considered a missing person.

“Bennett was driving a 1999 Silver Jeep Liberty, Virginia registration VNT-8427 and was in the company of Orion Painter,” a Staunton Police spokesperson said.

Bennett is described as a white female approximately 5’2″ and 150 pounds.

She has a distinctive mole on her forehead, police said.

If anyone has information about Painter, Bennett, or the shooting — they were asked to call Staunton Police at 540-332-3842 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.