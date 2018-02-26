Customer wants answers after Henrico consignment shop closes down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Jen Broyhill says she was a faithful customer at a West End consignment store, but now the sign is gone and the Henrico store is empty.

She said she thought Alice McQueen Consignment was a once thriving business. She was shocked when she and other consignors got word last spring that the owner would shut down the West Broad Village location and continue selling online under the same company name.

“She said she would drop us our checks in the mail,” Broyhill explained.

She recalled the last time she received a check was in March of 2017. After that, the customer said she never heard from the store owner again about the status of her remaining items. She didn’t know if they had been sold, if she was owed more money or if she could come back and pick up her merchandise.

Broyhill said last August she called, texted and sent emails to the owner via three different email accounts and got no response.

“All I wanted were my items back or for her to acknowledge yes, I have your stuff. Let’s get it back to you” Broyhill said.

Now that it has been six months with no contact with the store owner or associates, Broyhill has grown frustrated.

She reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers to ask if we could find out what happened to her items.

“I kind of doubt that I am the only one. I had nice stuff. I’d be shocked if I am the only one. The stuff was expensive and I’d like to get it back” Broyhill explained.

She shared several pictures of clothing items that she said she registered with Alice McQueen. Broyhill was baffled when she recently spotted what she believed to be the exact items on another website.

CBS 6 contacted the owner of Alice McQueen who said she too, is baffled by that.

She provided CBS 6 Problem Solvers with a copy of Broyhill’s consignor’s contract. It shows that she had 90 days to get the items sold or pick them up after store workers gave a courtesy call. If consignors don’t, the owner said the items become property of Alice McQueen and can be kept, sold or donated to charity.

Broyhill said it’s pretty frustrating. “I feel like I was owed someone to contact me to be able to pick them up, but that never happened. After ninety days I never received any call. I would have known because I definitely would have picked it up. They were pricey items and I would have liked to have them back.”

The owner told CBS 6 Problem Solvers she doesn’t have a record of any text, call or email from Broyhill.

She said her company donated a majority of unclaimed merchandise to charity but still has some high end pieces in storage. She said she has been trying to reach some customers to see if they want those items back.

The owner told CBS 6 Problem Solvers that she is willing to look through the items and if she has anything belonging to Broyhill, she plans to mail them to her in the coming days.

She told CBS 6 if other customers have concerns and need to reach Alice McQueen representatives, email here.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers also found out that Broyhill isn’t the only one with a complaint. The Better Business Bureau got involved as recently as last week when someone else filed a similar complaint against Alice McQueen.

A BBB rep said within four days the owner did resolve that customer’s issue. Broyhill is hoping for the same outcome.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.