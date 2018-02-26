Chrissy Teigen brings ’emotional support casserole’ on to flight

Good news! Scalloped potato casseroles can be carried onto airplanes, according to the TSA.
Model Chrissy Teigen, known for her funny tweetstorms, tweeted at American Airlines the other day about wanting to bring her ’emotional support casserole’ on board with her.
Teigen, an expecting mother, was determined to take those scalloped potatoes with her.
Luckily for the soon-to-be mom of two who is married to musician John Legend, not only did the airline respond, so did the Transportation Security Administration.
American Airlines directed her to ask TSA, and so the conversation continued:
Victory! She even tweeted a video to the delight of her followers of her bringing the food through TSA.
She later posted a picture of her with her victory winning dish of prized scalloped potatoes: