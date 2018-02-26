× Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa dead at 44

Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa Cosby has died, according to multiple reports. She was 44.

Reports say she died Feb. 23 in Massachusetts. The cause of her death has not been revealed.

TMZ, which was first to report the news, says Cosby had a history of medical problems and may have been in line for a kidney transplant.

Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt confirmed the death in a statement to USA Today: “”Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time,” he said in a statement. ‘Thank you.'”

Ensa Cosby, along with her sister Erinn, was a vocal supporter of her father during his recent sexual assault trial, following allegations by dozens of women who claimed the comedian had drugged and sexually assaulted them. In a statement released last year, Ensa said her father had been “publicly lynched in the media,” BET reported at the time.

In her statement, Ensa Cosby said she has a “young daughter.”

The famed comedian stood trial in June on three charges of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in January 2004.

Judge O’Neill declared a mistrial in the case after jurors said they were unable to come to a unanimous verdict on any of the charges.

Bill Cosby, now 80, had five children. In 1997, his only son, Ennis, was robbed and killed on a Los Angeles highway after he stopped to fix a flat tire.

CNN contributed to this report.