VCU falls out of top four in A-10, Spiders’ struggles continue at home

In Saturday night's sportscast:

Justin Tillman scored 20, to lead two VCU players in double figures but Courtney Stockard and Jaylen Adams scored 21 each as St. Bonaventure won their 10th in a row 68-63. The Rams fell to 5th in the A-10 standings.

The Richmond Spiders lost their fifth in a row 72-70 to St. Joe's. Nick Sherod led four players in double figures with 20. The Spiders are 9th in the A-10 standings with the conference tournament more than a week away.

In the ACC, the Virginia Cavaliers held Pittsburgh to one FG in the first half and to a season low seven points as they beat the Panthers 66-37. The win clinched their fourth outright ACC regular season title in school history.

The Virginia Tech Hokies stumbled at home to Louisville 75-68. Justin Robinson led the Hokies with 16. Quenton Snider had a game high 22 points, as he hit seven three-pointers in the win.

In the CIAA, Virginia State will head to their conference tournament in Charlotte with the top seed in the North as they beat Lincoln 55-53.

Virginia Union clinched the 3rd seed in the North in the CIAA Tournament as they beat Lincoln 90-51.