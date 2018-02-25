Law enforcement group holds health fair in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Untied Law Enforcement group hosted a free event dedicated to fitness Sunday at Youfit Health Club.

Attendees learned about the importance of fitness and staying in shape in life and law enforcement.

The event featured refreshments, prizes and a chance to network for folks thinking about pursuing a career in law enforcement.

There was also a meet-and-greet with retired Chesterfield Police Capt. Steve Neal who was selling copies of his book Toxic Boss Blues.

“Their goal is to try to help the families of police officers in Metro Richmond area and today part of our event is a fundraiser for two state troopers who lost their lives at the event in Charlottesville when their helicopter crashed,” Neal said. “So we are here today to try to help them and help their families.”

Neal said a portion of the sales will be donated to assist the families of Virginia State Police Lt. Jay Cullen and Virginia State Police Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates.