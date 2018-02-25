A mild end to February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The majority of days this month have had highs above normal. A cold front will knock temperatures back down into the 50s on Monday, but even those temperatures will be slightly above our normal high of 54°. Highs will be in the lower 60s Tuesday and in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday, which is the last day of February.

March will start a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s Friday through next weekend. We continue to see signs that a chunk of colder air will arrive from Canada around the middle of next week.

The following weekend is actually the time we switch the clocks. We "spring forward" one hour to daylight saving time at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 11. Shortly after that, the vernal equinox (the start of astronomical Spring) occurs on March 20.

If you're looking for consistently warmer days, our normal high reaches 70° on April 13.

