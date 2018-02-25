× 2 charged with reckless driving after I-95 road rage accident

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two drivers are facing charges of reckless driving after a road rage incident resulted in a crash that left one of them injured Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 61. According to Virginia State Police, a Virginian driving a silver Dodge Dart attempted to pass a Nissan four door sedan from North Carolina on the left shoulder and struck it, forcing it to overturn against the jersey wall on the left side of the road and entrapping the driver.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge Dart was not injured and pulled over at the next available exit.

Both were wearing seatbelts and have been charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.